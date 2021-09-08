HUNTSVILLE — Margaret Christine Bassham King was born February 9, 1932, in Loretto, TN and departed this life on September 4, 2021.
Margaret was the middle child of Matilda Ann Newton and Grady Lycurgus Bassham. She attended Loretto Elementary and High School and earned BA and MA degrees from the University of Alabama at Huntsville. Margaret retired from the US Army Aviation and Missile Command as a supervisory contracting officer.
Margaret met her husband, Johnny Clopton King in Huntsville, and they were married at First United Methodist Church in Huntsville on February 26, 1955.
Margaret was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Rebecca Circle of Trinity, Huntsville Chapter DAR, Col Walter Aston Chapter XVIIC, Judge David Campbell Chapter DAC and Rachel Jackson Chapter NSUSD 1812.
Margaret, like her mother, was an avid crossworder, working the Washington Post and Huntsville Times puzzles daily. She also enjoyed reading, genealogy, and gardening.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; stepmother, Pearl Williams Bassham of Loretto, TN; special aunt, Margaret Jane “Maggie” Newton of Loretto, TN; brother, Lilburn Bassham of Killen, AL; sisters, Devona Dalphine Shannon of Killen, AL and Jo Ann Bosheers of Loretto, TN; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ida King Corcoran and Sarah Alicia King of Huntsville.
Margaret is survived by daughter, Susan L. King of Huntsville; sister, Marie Townsend of Florence; and eight nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be today, September 8, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the cemetery funds where the Newtons and Basshams are buried, respectively: Second Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. Jimmy Norwood, 248 Dunn Leoma Rd, Leoma, TN 38468; Bishop Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Carolyn Leonard, P.O. Box 242, Loretto, TN 38469; or Trinity United Methodist Church.
Commented