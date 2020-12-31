FLORENCE — Margaret Cobb Goodloe, 82, died December 26, 2020. Public viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cobb Cemetery, Leighton.

