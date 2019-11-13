FLORENCE — Margaret “Cricket” Lurline Byrd, 73, Florence, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Steve Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mrs. Byrd was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Byrd; parents, James and Myrtle McKinney; five brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Whittle (Celeste) and Brian K. Whittle; brothers, David McKinney (Paula) and Roland (Vickie) McKinney; a host of nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Gracie.
Pallbearers will be David McKinney, Roland McKinney, Michael McKinney, Scot McKinney, Steve McKinney and Jeremy Vinson.
