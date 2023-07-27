LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Margaret Davis Morris, 96, died July 26, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you