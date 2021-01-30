FLORENCE — Margaret Elizabeth Counts passed away January 23, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Margaret was born in Florence, Alabama on April 1, 1924, to Sewell and Evelyn Call.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Pat Ward (Bud), Florence; grandchildren, Courtney Hill Turner, Birmingham, Alabama; Elizabeth Hill House (Mike), Florence, Alabama; David Counts (Kelly), Allen, Texas; Thomas Counts (Angela), Tuscumbia, Alabama; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Martha L. Gibby (Bob), Midlothian, Virginia; and many precious nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Margaret was predeceased by her husbands, William Marlowe and Marley Counts; sister, Virginia Hyde; brother, Sewell Call Jr.; great-grandson, Michael Turner Jr.; niece, Rhonda Porterfield; and great- grandson, Lukas Krieger Jr.
Margaret was a gifted and well respected florist and interior designer. She loved creating beauty for others and was a wonderful Christian lady. She was so loved by her family.
We would like to thank the staff and support teams at Mitchell Hollingsworth and Shoals Hospice. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Due to COVID-19, there was a private graveside service on January 29, 2021.
