TUSCUMBIA — Margaret E. Garrett, 51, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. No services will be held at this time.
Margaret was a free-spirited lover of life who adored and loved her family above all.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Darling and Derek Darling; sister, Christina Resto-Tiberio; brother, Rafael Resto, Jr.; grandchildren, Isabella Darling, and Brelynn Darling, and grandchildren, Daniel Darling, Jr., Brianna Darling and Dawson Darling, and their mother, Brittany Ann Darling.
