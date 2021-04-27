FLORENCE — Margaret Edmiston Taylor, 83, died April 25, 2021. A Celebration of her life is being planned in the near future. She was the wife of J.B. Taylor. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
