MUSCLE SHOALS — Margaret Elizabeth Laughlin, 72 of Muscle Shoals, Alabama passed away on Friday, April 21 after an extended battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Bruce Stewart; her mother and father-in-law, Gladys and David Laughlin; and her youngest daughter, Suzanne Kathleen (Susie) Laughlin.
Marg leaves behind her loving husband, Dr. Bruce Laughlin; her four daughters, Nikki Biniaris (Tom), Lisa Segura (Alvaro), Kerry Del Pizzo (Fred), and Jamie Noles (Matthew); and her ten grandchildren, Nicolas, Andrea, and Natalia Segura; Anastasia, Olivia, and Emily Biniaris; Makenzie and Mia Noles; and Wyatt and Laney Del Pizzo.
Marg is also survived by her three younger brothers, Bob (Audrey), Gord (Georgette), and Garnet (Lana); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Marg will also be greatly missed by the many friends she has made over the years both in her home country of Canada and in Alabama.
Marg spent most of her career working alongside her husband, Bruce, as the medical office manager of his practices in Brighton, Ontario and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. After retirement she dedicated more time to service at the Help Line, Meals on Wheels, and Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. She was an active member of the OLS Women’s Society.
Marg had always been a talented visual artist, so when she retired, her daughters gifted her with a photography class at the University of North Alabama. It wasn’t long before it was evident to everyone that she had a natural gift for photography. Her passion for photography only grew and it wasn’t long before she became an accomplished, award-winning photographer.
Marg was a founding member of the Quad Cities Photography Club and a member of the Bobcaygeon Photography Club. She thoroughly enjoyed photo excursions, learning and sharing camera tips and photography techniques, and the camaraderie found amongst fellow artists.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11:00 am at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
To honour Marg’s generous spirit, her family requests that donations be made to The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, United Way of Northwest Alabama, or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
