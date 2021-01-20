CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Margaret Elizabeth Rich McLemore, Cypress Inn, TN was born January 29, 1949 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of the late Orbie Franklin and Loyal Caroline Smith Rich. She was united in marriage to Johnny Ray McLemore on August 18, 1990. Mrs. McLemore was a CNA at El Reposo Nursing Home. She was a member of the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Cypress Inn, Tennessee and departed this life, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia, Tennessee at the age of 71 Years, 11 Months, 14 Days.
Survivors, her husband, Johnny Ray McLemore, Cypress Inn, TN; daughter, Alesia Gobbell, Iron City, TN; grandchildren, Tyler Thompson and Summer Robertson, husband, Dustin; great-granddaughter, Remi Kay Robertson; brothers, Robin Rich, Pulaski, TN and E.J. Rich, Cypress Inn, TN; sisters, Sara Overstreet, Lutts, TN and Ruth Rich and Jewell Stricklin, both of Cypress Inn, TN; nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Rich and sister-in-law, Daisy Rich.
Services were Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Cypress Inn, Tennessee, with Greg Stults, Greg Eaton and Keith Montgomery officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery, Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County directing.
Pallbearers were Tyler Thompson, Greg McGee, Calvin Johnson, Mike Royster, Robert (Penny) Daniels and Jeremy Gliden with Randy Bratton and Danny Lard serving as honorary pallbearers.
