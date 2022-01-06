LEIGHTON — Margaret Evelyn Pugh Fitzgerald, 98, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leighton United Methodist Church with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Colbert Memorial Chapel will be directing.

