LEXINGTON, ALABAMA — Margaret Nadine French, 89, died April 2, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 form 5-8 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial om Pettus Cemetery.

