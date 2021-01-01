FLORENCE — On December 26, 2020 at 3:45 a.m., the good, God- fearing, generous heart of MARGARET MARIE COBB GOODLOE stopped beating. Its frail physical condition succumbed to a mightier, more powerful force that ushered Margaret’s spirit to a promised place called HEAVEN. Indeed, Margaret’s earthly existence ended but her precious soul began eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In this joyous place, she can truly enjoy the wonderful presence of her Creator and join in fellowship with her parents, siblings and other relatives and friends who preceded her in death.
MARGARET was born in Leighton, Alabama on January 31, 1937 to Connie D. and Annie Lee (Carter) Cobb. The second of eight children, she grew up as a young girl attending school, going to church and doing assigned chores at home. She loved her siblings anddid her best to assure their happiness.
After attending Leighton Training School, she met and married Ostell Goodloe. They moved to Florence where they reared six daughters. Margaret was the typical “helicopter Mom” always overseeing their activities - always being responsible for their well being.
MARGARET obeyed the gospel and was baptized along with two of her sisters in 1960. She was a faithful member of the Westside now Eastside Church of Christ where she dutifully attended Sunday and Wednesday services. She was receptive and always ready to learn more about the Bible from gospel meetings and gatherings at other churches.
She was beautifully dressed in fashionable outfits that matched her beautiful smile and personality. MARGARET was kind and cheerful yet strong and tough enough to successfully deal with the many obstacles she faced in life. Her fortitude and faith kept her anchored as she endured physical and economic challenges.
MARGARET fought a good fight, she finished the course; she now is at rest where she enjoys her crown of righteousness. MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE!!
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Connie Lee Cobb and Patricia Turner. She is survived by son, Lanza Cobb; daughters, Irish (Barry Sr.) Brittingham, Angela Boliver, Constance Mullin, Yolanda Smith, Maria Murphy and Trina Watkin; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mattie Balloon, Ellaoise Cobb and Glendale Rollins; brother, Humphrey Cobb and a host of relatives and friends.
Commented