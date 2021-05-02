FLORENCE — Margaret Grace Edmiston Taylor, 83, passed away on Sunday, April 25, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 27, 1938 in Rutherwood, NC, a beautiful little mountain community just outside of Boone and part of her heart always remained in those mountains.
Margaret was married to her loving and devoted husband, Jo Bob, for over 61 years and they have two daughters, Cris and Traci. Margaret and Jo Bob met and married in college in Sherman, TX and started their family in Jo Bob’s hometown of Gregory, TX. From there, the family moved to Austin, TX; Portland, TX; Charlotte, NC; Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela and, finally, to Florence, AL in 1978.
Margaret taught junior and senior English for many years, in Aransas Pass, TX and truly loved, and was loved by, her students. Shortly after moving to the Shoals, she started a new and very successful career as a real estate agent. Real Estate not only allowed her to demonstrate her strengths but it introduced her to some of the dearest friends she ever had while also opening doors for opportunities to be involved in the community, at large. She was active in The League of Women Voters, Boys and Girls Club, the Women’s Council of Realtors (holding both local and State positions), ACBL Bridge (Life Master) as well as a variety of legislative causes and campaigns for the advancement of the Shoals.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Grady Edmiston; her mother, Ethel Greer Edmiston; and her sister, Barbara Anderson. She is survived by her husband, Jo Bob; her daughters Cris (Robert) Stephenson and Traci (Donald) Welch; her sister, Martha Wiggins; grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Howard, Joe (Chelsea) Libera, Daniel (Katie) Libera, Sarah (Dave) Welch Forward; and great-grandchildren Lilian, Harrison and June Libera.
A celebration of life will be held to remember Margaret at Pickett Place in Florence on Friday, May 7, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friends of Margaret will be encouraged to share their memories during the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
