DOUBLE SPRINGS — Margaret “Iveen” Callahan Blake, 90, died September 26, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville with Pinkard Funeral Home-Haleyville directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

