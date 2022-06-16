RUSSELLVILLE — Margaret Jane Wellington, age 72, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her residence.
She worked as a nurse in labor and delivery at Russellville Hospital. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Her family considered her a top-notch cook. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and leaves many wonderful memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Frank Wellington; parents, Johnnie and Lucille (Lawrimore) Mills; and father and mother-in-law, Joe Walter and Isabelle Wellington.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Alan and Martha Bryant; daughter, Anita and Randy Parrish; grandchildren, Eric and Sonya Bryant, Evan Bryant, Holly Parrish, Mali Parrish; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Billy Mills, Charlotte Pounders, Huston Mills, Ann Mills; a host of nieces and nephews; and last but not least, her four legged companion dog, Bear.
The visitation will be 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. James McCullar and Bro. Merrell Potter officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks the nurses and doctors of North Alabama Medical Center.
