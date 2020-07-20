ST. FLORIAN — Margaret Johnson Eck was born December 22, 1929 to Annie Holland Johnson and Wade Johnson. After a brief illness, she passed peacefully at her beloved home on June 29, 2020.
Margaret (Boots) (MeeMama), loved her family and community deeply. Her family extended beyond bloodlines to whomever she lovingly embraced. And what an embrace it was! One that you can only imagine you might receive when welcomed to a home that will always be a part of you. Her embrace was pure and sweet love like honey dripping from Winnie the Pooh’s pot, of which any teddy bear would treasure. MeeMama loved and was smitten by her grandchildren, godchildren, nieces, nephews, and all her “adopted” children. We were all her “Little Noonies” and we always will be. To us, MeeMama’s love was so pure, deep and expansive it could be felt around the world without a word, though she told us often.
She was born and raised in McGee Town and settled into St Florian, with her beloved husband, Frank (Poppy) where she lived up Aubree Lane in the house they built on Sam Hill. These communities, and the heritage were deeply ingrained in her being and happiness. She loved being surrounded by nature, sitting at her home on Sam Hill, watching all the critters come through and visit and spending time in the dirt gardening. She instilled that same love in us. MeeMama and Poppy encouraged us to climb trees, and not be worried about skinning a knee, to dig our toes deep in the rain soaked mud or better yet, smother it all over our bodies. They set us out to catch crawfish in the creek, find salamanders under rocks, and catch lighting bugs in a jar. A good snake was ok too. Memama encouraged us to grow and pursue adventure, she always wanted to know about our latest adventure playing in our Mountains or what we had just harvested from our gardens.
MeeMama celebrated 90 years of a beautiful and blessed life this year. MeeMama’s July 3rd service celebrated her 66th Wedding Anniversary and reuniting with the love of her life, Poppy.
We know we are being watched over, and we have MeeMama and Poppy with us every day in our hearts. We Love You Heaps and Gobs!
We would like to thank all the wonderful hospital staff and hospice team, Dr Defoor, and Donna Albright for their exceptional skill and loving care. Special thanks to Terry DeVaney for the enormous amount of care, comfort, and joy that she lovingly gave to MeeMama. We are truly grateful for you.
She is survived by her three sons, Wade, Stephen (Cynthia), and Vince (Kim); grandchildren, Sam and Aubree, and niece Sylvia Ingram. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorthy Johnston, Annette Ingram (Joseph), Flora Wammack (Henry), Frances (Eula) Phillips, her loving husband, Frank J Eck and his siblings and spouses, Bert Eck, Edward Eck, Bernard Eck, Leona (Roy) Albright, Kate (Bernard) Gruber, Frances Turner (Walt), Robert Stalnaker (survived by Flora Ann Stalnaker).
MeeMama considered everyone she met to be family and the names of those that she loved are too long to print. However, we want to honor and appreciate some of those special people that were so very important in her life. Peggy and Ed Heisse, Bill, BJ, Emily and Jonathan (D) Baxter, Johnny and Terry DeVaney, Emily DeVaney Clemmons (chosen grandchild), Effie Carroll (Goddaughter). John and Carol Eck, Christine Eck Carlson (goddaughter), Jim and Harriet Albright, Kathy Albright Smith (goddaughter) and Andy, Lesia, Katherine Albright Crow and Madeline Albright, who were a big part of MeeMama’s life, and brought her so much joy.
Pallbearers are Jason Albright, Emily Clemmons, Tom Johnson, Tom Caroll, Luke Akers, and Bryce Collins.
Honorary Pallbearers are Katherine Crow, Madeline Albright, Pete Akers, Patterson Hood, Eck Gruber, and Mary Alice Gerardi.
