FLORENCE — Margaret Johnson Stoddard, 96, of Florence, passed away December 12, 2020. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Mrs. Stoddard was a wonderful Christian, wife, mother, aunt, and friend. She worked as a bookkeeper at WT Grants and Otto Speake Men’s Wear.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Darby Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Stoddard was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Stoddard, Sr.; parents, Warren and Goldie Johnson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred and Eddie Franks, Billie Jean and Charles Willis, Maureen and Elmo Fitzgerald; son-in-law, Tommy Horton; and nephew, Sammy Franks.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. James T. Stoddard, Jr. (Charlie), and Dr. David Stoddard; daughter, Jeanne Horton; grandchildren, Jay Smith (Mandy), Jake Hendon (Lesley), Sadie Stoddard Troha (Kale), Dr. Jamie Stoddard (Julie), Kim Stoddard-Davis (Jack Reid), Pace Stoddard, Daniel Stoddard (Ashley), Joey Horton, Haley Meares (John), Shanon Murray, and Dr. Sean Ferrell (Alison); great grandchildren, Drake and Ali Smith, Lania, Trey, and Macy Stoddard, Jett and Jamison Meares, Samantha Murray (Jason), and Jack, Ellis, and Camp Ferrell; and great-great grandchildren, Nic Murray and Jase James.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Mars Hill Bible School.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
