FLORENCE — Margaret Thorne Kennedy, age 80, of Florence, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelsie and Maggie Thorne; her brother, Larry Thorne, Sr.; and niece, Suzanne Thorne Mace.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn McLean; sister-in-law, Susan Thorne Darling (George); nephew, Larry Thorne, Jr. (Carol); great-nephews, Andrew Mace, Charlie Thorne and Walker and Noah Holcomb; great-nieces, Alyson Holcomb (Drew) and Mollie Thorne; and loving cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23rd from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Florence in the Library. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, with Rev. Brandon Miles officiating.
Mrs. Kennedy was a graduate of the University of North Alabama and a retired elementary school teacher. She modeled love in her teaching career at Moulton Middle School in Lawrence County, Brandon Elementary and remainder of her career at Harlan Elementary in Florence.
She was a woman of faith and prayer who lived the love of Christ using words only when necessary. She was a faithful choir member, a lover of music, animals, her country, nature, and all of us. “Thank you, Ms. Margaret.”
Deep thanks to Almighty God, Dr. David Brown, the nursing staffs of Helen Keller Hospital, Keystone Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice, loving friends and caregivers, Randy and Wesley, Pat, Lisa, Nancy and Junior, Tommy, Gerald and Leigh, John and Lynda, Joe and Georgia, Jamie, Rich, Carole, Lacie, Aprille, Kelly, Olivia, Amanda, Glynda, Carmen, Johnny and Shelley, Henry and Shirley, Lyle, Ethan, Joe, Catherine, Sarah, the “8 & 6” and Blink.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Room in the Inn, Room at the Table, or the Colbert-Lauderdale County Animal Shelter. Spry-Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
