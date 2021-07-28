MUSCLE SHOALS — Margaret L. Fairer, 92, died July 20, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
