MUSCLE SHOALS — Margaret L. Fairer, 92, died July 20, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.

