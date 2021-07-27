MUSCLE SHOALS — Margaret L. Fairer, 92, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
She is survived by daughters, Sheila Vickery of Atlanta, GA, and Ann White of Largo, FL; sister, Nedra Grissom of Muscle Shoals; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews who were all very special to her.
The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday July 28, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 10-10:45 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Commented