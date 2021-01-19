HALEYVILLE — Margaret Lillie Mae Garrison, 79, died January 15, 2021. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Botush Cemetery, Haleyville with Pinkard Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.