LEXINGTON — Margaret Elizabeth Lindsey, 87, of Lexington, AL, passed away November 12, 2019. Mrs. Lindsey was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ faith.
Margaret is survived by her son, William “David” Lindsey of Athens, AL; daughters, Debra Meares Tucker of Lexington, AL and Lisa Shaffer of Russellville, AL; brother, Jimmy Wayne Lindsey of Tupelo, MS; sisters, Rosemary Beard of Russellville, AL Catherine Thrasher of Hatton, AL and Annette Beam of Northport, AL; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Emory Lee Lindsey and Bethan Smith Lindsey; husband, William Dale Lindsey.
There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Lindsey on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at King Cemetery in Town Creek.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Jerrell Meares, Mark Tucker, Phillip Tucker, Zane Tucker, Tyler Boston and Austin McCormick. Honorary pallbearer will be Josh Lindsey.
The family would like to especially thank Comfort Care Hospice and Florence Nursing and Rehab for their love and care during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home of charge of arrangements.
Commented