FLORENCE —Margaret Louise Leonard Jackson, 81 of Florence, AL passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was a native of Lee County, AL and was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside will be held at Stony Point Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Vester Jackson; parents, Emmett O’Neal and Thelma Isabell Leonard; brothers, James and John Leonard.
Survivors include her daughters, Marlene Jackson (Fred) of Tucson, AZ, Rhonda Gautney (Charles) of Anderson, AL, Druanne Brown (Tim) of Muscle Shoals, AL, Melissa Clemmons (Teddy) of Rogersville, AL, Janice Jackson (Jeff) of Rogersville, AL; sons, Keith Jackson of Florence, AL and Kenneth Jackson (Julie) of Murphreesboro, TN; sister, Margie Matchen (Ken) of Opelika, AL; brothers, Jack Leonard (Jewel), Joseph Leonard (Ella Mae) and Jerry Leonard (Nadine), all of Opelika, AL; 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Clemmons, Brandon Jackson, Russell Gautney, Kevin Pigg, Craig Moore and Antonio Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Jackson, Andrew Jackson, Bradley Keith Jackson and Bobby Osborne.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Kindred Hospice.
