HOOVER — Margaret Manley Young, born October 25, 1926, to John Henry Manley and Annie Greene Manley in Town Creek, Alabama. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Howard Young; her son, Melvin Young, Jr.; and her grandson, Benjamin Young Phillips. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Patricia Leverett (Jim) and Vicky Phillips (Donnie); daughter-in-law, Diane Young; grandson, Justin Tyler Young and great-granddaughters, Margaret and Rory Young.
Margaret was above all else devoted to her family and her Lord Jesus Christ. Margaret and Melvin were among the founding members of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church where she served in perhaps every capacity available to women in the church. She was especially loved by those she shepherded as young married couples. In all positions she was first and foremost a servant, always available and welcoming to whatever need was put before her.
She and Melvin along with their family enjoyed many playful years of lake life on Wilson Lake.
They were also much devoted to the love and care of their parents and extended family. They set an example that was to be much admired in honoring their parents and caring for the widowed and elderly in particular.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, family requests remembrances of Margaret be left to Woodward Avenue Baptist Church or charity of your choice.
