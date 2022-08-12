RUSSELLVILLE — May 11, 1934 - Aug. 7, 2022 — Margaret Moreland passed from this earth on Sunday, August 7, 2022, surrounded by love from family with her and from those who could not be present. Margaret was the firstborn child of William Estel (deceased) and Mary Ella (Allen, deceased) Rhoden while they lived in Spring Valley, Alabama. She was the beloved sister of John Rhoden (deceased, San Diego, CA) and Kenneth Rhoden (Birmingham, AL), and their sweet wives, Martha (wife John, deceased) and Connie (wife Kenneth, deceased).
Margaret married Theodore Moreland in 1953, while Theodore served in the Navy during the Korean war. After a brief stay in Jacksonville, Florida, they settled in Russellville and raised two children, Mark (Cherokee, North Carolina, wife, Sue Moreland) and Susan Vick (Franklin, TN, husband, Jerry Rasnic). Margaret was the proud grandmother of Jonathan Vick (wife, Ivy Vick) and Blair Vick Carter (husband, David Carter), and great-grandmother of Henry Carter and Adelaide Carter. Margaret’s family was her greatest joy, and she devoted her life to setting an example through love in everything she did. Margaret was a great cook and took the word “homemaker” to another level. Always the perfectionist, she enjoyed making her home lovely and helping others. She cared tirelessly for Theo in his later years. She delighted in God’s handiwork in everything she saw, and she was beautiful inside and out.
Margaret was a charter member of North Highlands Church of Christ and was supported by many dear church family friends in her later years. Given their attention and love, she was able to stay in her Russellville home into her eighties before relocating to Franklin, Tennessee to be closer to family. She was supported and loved by those who provided care during assisted living stays at The Hearth and NHC Cool Springs, and her family expresses gratitude for their service to Margaret during her final days.
A graveside service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held on Sunday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Russellville, Alabama. The service will be attended by Pinkard Funeral Home. Donations to Parkinson’s Foundation (ap daparkinson.org) in Margaret’s memory are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
