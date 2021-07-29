SHEFFIELD — Margaret Moss Mitchell, 88, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, July 30, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow in the church sanctuary with Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Margaret was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. She considered it her mission to write birthday cards, not only for her family, but also for the members of her church family at Cox Boulevard. She was a dedicated volunteer at Mars Hill Bible School, the Red Cross, and Helen Keller Hospital, as well as a founding member of the AWO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Kermit Mitchell; brother, Dennis Moss; and sister, Betty Forde.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Mike (Lou Ann), David (Tana), Stuart (Laurie), and Andy (Kim) Mitchell; brother, Sam Moss; sisters, Elna Lewis and Sarah Moore; grandchildren, Brett Mitchell (Lyndsey), Mollie Mitchell, Jake Mitchell (Emma), Ann Marie Mitchell, Emma Mitchell, Seth Mitchell, Justin Reeves (Taya), Claire Dalziel (Jay), Amy Howe (Edmund), Zac Mitchell (Leanne), Trenton Mitchell, Laura Beth Coltey (John), Katy Richardson (Chris), Anna Burdg (Andrew), Dallas Mitchell (Annie), and Caroline Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Charlie Richardson, Lila Richardson, Jude Richardson, James Burdg, Caleb Burdg, Miles Coltey, Isla Mitchell, Zoe Mitchell, Hudson Howe, and Harvey Howe.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mars Hill Bible School.
