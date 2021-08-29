F.8.29.21 Denise Myrick.jpg

FLORENCE — Margaret Denise Myrick, age 62, of Florence, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. A private memorial visitation for family will be Sunday, August 29th, starting at 2:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, B.W. and Lois Miller.

Survivors are her sisters, Gail Smith (Tom), Shirley Morgan, and Teresa McCarley; brothers, Wayne Miller (Sykie), John Miller (Linda), Wade Miller; and her beloved pet Max.

Denise was a member of the Church of Christ and was a former employee with the Times Daily. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

