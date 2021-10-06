LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Margaret Nell Stricklin Wylie, 71, died October 3, 2021. Visitation will be today from 9 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery.

