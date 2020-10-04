MONTGOMERY — Margaret Ogletree Highfield passed peacefully from this life on September 25th, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama. Born to Ben and Lillie Ogletree on October 20, 1928 in Cherokee, Alabama, Margaret was the sixth of nine children. Just 25 days shy of her 92nd birthday, Margaret outlived her brothers and sisters, her husband, Sam, of 45 years, and her son, Terry. She is survived by her son, Larry Highfield (Lisa), grandchildren and great grandchildren, to whom she was lovingly known as “Mamaw”, and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a member of York Terrace Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Lady’s Circle meetings, working with the children’s Sunday school, and her senior Sunday school class.
Margaret lived a long and happy life. A gentle and quiet spirit, Margaret was also strong and feisty until the very end. She loved her family dearly especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the light of her life. Margaret was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Margaret’s life will be celebrated by a private graveside service in Sheffield, Alabama with Dr. Rodney Shewbart officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at John Knox Manor for their hard work and loving care.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented