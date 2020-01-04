VINA — Margaret Sylvia Ozbirn, 94, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Generations of Red Bay. She was born in Alabama and was a seamstress for more than 20 years. She was a member of Killen United Methodist Church for more than 70 years and attended Atwood Baptist Church in her later years.
Services will be Sunday, January 5th at 2 p.m. at Atwood Baptist Church, Vina, AL with Brother Jerry Edgil and Brother Darren Pollard officiating. Burial will be in Atwood Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are two sons, Billy Ozbirn (Barbara) Tuscumbia, AL and Timmy Ozbirn (Diane) Vina, AL; daughter-in-law, Janet Ozbirn; six grandchildren, Randy Ozbirn (Kim), Ricky Lee Ozbirn (Pam), Shannon Ozbirn (Mindy), Alicia Ozbirn Jenkins (Brian), Johnathon Ozbirn (Ashley) and Adam Ozbirn; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor Ozbirn, Tate Ozbirn, Connor Ozbirn, Allie Grace Ozbirn, Kyler Jenkins, Kinsley Jenkins, Jon-Michael Ozbirn and Brantley Ozbirn and one sister, Frances Newbern, Florence, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Ozbirn; two sons, Ricky Ozbirn and Johnny Ozbirn; a grandson, Shane Ozbirn; a brother, June Covington and a brother-in-law, James Newbern.
Pallbearers will be Marty Hester, Pat Cochran, Michael Moomaw, Bud Davidson, Glen Gober and David Humphres. In memory of J.T. Miller, an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atwood Baptist Church.
