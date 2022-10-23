MOULTON — Margaret Ann Johnston Pettus, 75, died October 20, 2022. A graveside service will be held October 24, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Pettus Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

