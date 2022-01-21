WATERLOO — Margaret Vernell Scott, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. today, January 21, at Central Heights Community Cemetery with Donny Young officiating.
Margaret was a native of Lepanto, Arkansas. She was a crane operator for Martin Industries and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Scott; parents, Clarence and Florence Holliday; and brothers, Daniel Eugene and Markus Ray Holliday.
Margaret is survived by her special companion, Leon Smith; sons, Mike Scott, Ricky Scott (Vickie), Billy Scott (Viney), and Stephen “Booger” Britnell (Rachel); brother, Earl Stanley Gardner; sister, Sallie Bell; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ricky, Dusty, and Charles Smith, Brandon Scott, and grandsons, Hunter Waller and B.J. Scott.
