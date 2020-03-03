ROGERSVILLE — Margaret Sharp Clemons, age 74, of Rogersville, AL passed away February 28, 2020. Margaret was a 1963 graduate of Lauderdale County High School and a 1967 graduate of Florence State College. She was a teacher in the Lauderdale County Head Start Program for over 25 years prior to retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vesey and Faye Sharp; husband, Bobby Clemons and her loyal dog, Tucker. She is survived by her sister, Jane Sharp Eady (Ray); nephew, Jim Eady (Crystal), children, Anna Kate and James; niece, Liza Gregory, children, Andrew (Kristen) Foster (Ashlyn); niece, Sue Dizon (Alex), children, Madelyn and Annelyse.
She was a member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church where she was a dedicated volunteer for the Fish and Loaves Ministry. Mar Mar was dearly loved and cherished by her nieces and nephew and her eight greats.
At Margaret’s request a private family graveside ceremony was held at the Rogersville Civitan Cemetery on Sunday March 1, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church, 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville, AL 35652.
Commented