TUSCUMBIA — Margaret Stonecipher, 80, gained her Heavenly Wings July 31, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Dementia.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Stonecipher, and her son, Ricky Stonecipher, the loves of her life.
Margaret leaves behind a daughter, Donna Emens (Judson); son, Johnny Stonecipher (Janet); grandson, Bobby Stonecipher (Dallas); granddaughters, Haylee Emens and Nadia Emens; great-grandson, Axton Stonecipher; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 8, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with nephew, Brother Danny Carter officiating. There will be no graveside service. As Mom would wish, attire for visitation and the service shall be comfortably “casual” in order to accommodate the summertime heat.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brad McAnalley, Amedisys, and the entire administration and staff at Cypress Cove Nursing Home. They all treated mom and our family as their own. They are truly ANGELS AMONG US.
“Death is not the end, it is the beginning.”
