KILLEN — Margaret “Susan” Elam Richardson, 51, of Killen passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Eric Barnett.
Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her father, James Elam; and father-in-law, Junior Richardson.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her husband, Jeff Richardson; daughters, Dixie Richardson and Susanne Lee (son-in-law, Kyle Lee); grandson, Maddox Lee; mother, Martha Elam; mother-in-law, Ada Richardson; stepfather, Glen Osborn; and one brother.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
