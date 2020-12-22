RUSSELLVILLE — Margaret Suzette Hall, 68, died December 21, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at noon in the chapel. She was a member of Mt. Monah Baptist Church.

