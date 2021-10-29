GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Margaret Timbs Pitts, 74, died October 26, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.