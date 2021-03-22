IUKA, MS — Margaret Watson, 47, died March 20, 2021. Visitaiton will be Tuesday, at Provision Ministry Church, at 5 p.m. The funeral will be March 24, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at the church, with burial in Watson Cemetery. She loved spending time with family, grandchildren, and enjoyed life. Ludlam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

