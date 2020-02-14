ROGERSVILLE — Margaret Williams Kemp, age 101, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
The visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Tony Hudson from the Elgin Hills Church of Christ will be officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens in Russellville.
Margaret was born on July 12, 1918 in Rogersville, AL and was a member of the Elgin Hills Church of Christ, Elgin, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Howard and Della Ezell Howard of Rogersville; and husband, Alex S. Williams of Russellville.
She is survived by her husband of 11 years, John Kemp of Rogersville; sister, Eletha Howard of Rogersville; sons, Fred Williams (Pam) of Gulf Shores, AL, Ray Williams (Judy) of Rogersville, Mark Williams (Beverly) of Russellville; Tim Williams (Debbie) Lewisburg, TN; daughter, Debbie McGee (Dwight) of Killen; grandchildren, Chase Williams (Lisa), Cori Hambric (Clint), Annie Lehman (Harry), Katharine Gann (Sawyer), Isaac McGee (Jamie); great-grandchildren, Tanner Rogers, Cami Rogers, Cadi Hambric, Alex Anne Hambric, Sophia Lehman, and Joshia McGee; and several nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Rustic Youth Camp, 3170 Shady Grove Road, Russellville, AL 35653 or the Help Station, 12375 Hwy 72, Rogersville, AL 35652
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented