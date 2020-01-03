FLORENCE — Margaret Anita Wilson, 77, of Florence passed away Friday, December 31, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Wilson; parents, Elton and Ophelia Reeves and mother, Beatrice Reeves.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Rayburn Wilson; children, Ricky Wilson (Vicki) and Kim Mays (Todd); daughter-in-law, Tamsy Wilson; sisters, Louise Murks, Brenda Reeves and Lois Smith; brother, Kenneth Reeves; grandchildren, Anthony Wilson (Kate), Bo Balentine (Callie), Maliea Michael (Kendall) and Colby Mays; great-grandchildren, Tripp and Tucker Michael, Madeline Wilson, Louella and Liza Balentine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation, Alabama Chapter.
Spry~Williams Funeral Home, Florence directing.
