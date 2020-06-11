FLORENCE — Margaret Y. Hunt, age 65 of Florence, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded with loved ones. Mrs. Hunt was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with James Lee and Bobby James officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hunt was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Hunt; parents, Ruben and Merry Davis; and sister, Janie Hall.
She is survived by her son, Chris “Bubba” Hunt (Sabrina); daughters, Angie Lawson (Kenny), Tricia Green (Bobby), Misty Phillips (Howard) and Crystal Green (Greg); brother, Richard Davis; sisters, Tomma Robbinett and Mavis Brandenburg; grandchildren, Brittney Aderholt (Brian), Alana Reeves (Brad), Chadwick Phillips, Dustin Phillips, Shelby Hunt, Dylan Hunt, Lexie Green and Devan Sharp; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Greg Green, Brian Aderholt, Brad Neil, Devan Sharp, David Kilpatrick and Logan Green. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chadwick Phillips, Dustin Phillips, Dylan Hunt and Kenneth Barnett,
Special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama, Mallory Settle and Whitney Cole.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented