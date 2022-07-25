RED BAY — Margarett Linley, 79, died July 23, 2022. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Hamilton Memory Gardens with Interment at Hamilton Memory Gardens.

Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

