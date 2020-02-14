F.2.14.20 Margarette Hooks.jpg
Buy Now

TUSCUMBIA — Margarette D. “MuDear” Hooks, 87, of Tuscumbia, died February 5, 2020. Public Viewing will be today from 10-8 p.m. at Saints Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield. The body will lie and repose one hour prior to the service, Rev. Jeffrey Braxton, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Town Creek #1 Cemetery, Landersville. Online condolences can be made at WWWW.SAINTSFUNERALHOME.COM (256)-275-7566

Loading...
Loading...