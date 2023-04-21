HAMILTON — Margarette Miller Hilley, 79, died April 19, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hamilton Memory Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you