GREENHILL — Margelun Behel Parker, age 85, of Greenhill, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. She was retired from Central Bank and from Family Practice Associates (Dr. Timothy Ashley), which she considered almost as family. But her greatest role was serving as an elder’s wife to her loving husband in the work of the church at North Carolina Church of Christ.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Chi Parker and daughter, Connie Parker; parents, Harry and Nellie Richardson Behel; sisters, Audrey Posey and Deborah Chason; grandparents, Ray and Bertha Behel and Wiley and Naomi Massey Richardson.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her children, Douglas Wayne Parker (Sandra) and Marsha Parker Willis (Ronnie); grandchildren, Heather Parker Haddock (Chad); Micah Parker, Will Willis (Tara), and Wesley Willis (Holly); great-grandchildren, Aiden and Easton Haddock; Nathaniel and Gage Parker; Chi, Peyton, and Mattie Willis; and Heidi and Luke Pearson; brother, Eddie Behel (Jane); and sister, Cathy Owen (Jerry).
A private burial will be held at North Carolina Cemetery with Leon Cole and Don Williams officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.
The Parker family wishes to thank all the first responders and neighbors who came to assist, and friends and family who have shown overwhelming love and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department or North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
