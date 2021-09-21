RUSSELLVILLE — Margie A. Hill, age 75, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at her residence.
Margie worked for years as a sewing operator at H.D. Lee. She loved her family, her West Highland Baptist Church family, and most importantly, her God. She especially loved her grandchildren and always ready to hug them. She loved life and would want you to remember, “Right is right, wrong is wrong.” She will be missed by all who knew her.
The visitation will be 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A family only graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Bro. Lloyd Griffus speaking at the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hill; parents, Bill and Pearl (Quillen) Mitchell; brothers, Billy Mitchell, Johnny Mitchell; and sisters, Bertha Green, Katie Mitchell, and Glendly Mitchell.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Mary Hall, Dean Porter, Toney Hill, Randy Hill, Terry Hill; 12 grandchildren, Andy Porter (Courtney), Caleb Pennington, Ashley Abernathy (DeMorian), Kayla Hill, Tammy Johnson (Jaqua), Jessie Hill, Angela Hall (Diquian), Melissa Hill, Kaylee Merimon (Aaron), Destiny Chaney, Casie Hill, Terry Charles Lee Hill, Jr.; 15 great-grandchildren, Devin, DeVante, Monica, Addie, DaNashia, Anna, Daryan, Ashton, Jace, Olivia, Kiya, Davian, Aria, Addison, Oaklynn; siblings, Frances Lewis (Jim), Jimmy Mitchell (Lynn), Cindy Borden, Jennell Lane, Joyce Vernon, Bobbie West; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Andy Porter, Caleb Pennington, DeMorian Abernathy, Diquian Ricks, Matthew Mitchell, and Clint Sikes. The honorary pallbearers will be Joshua McCullar and Jaqua Johnson.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to our friends, relatives, and especially Bro. Lloyd Giffus and our Amedysis Hospice nurse, Terra Franks, for the love and care extended to our mother and family.
