PHIL CAMPBELL — Margie Nell Jones Aycock, 79, died September 02, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel The Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Old Line Cemetery

