TUSCUMBIA — Margie Bratcher Wright, 73, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will start at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Travis Dalton officiating and burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Wright, Sr.; parents, Ellis and Martha Lou Bratcher; aunt, Gwendola Barnes; and brothers, Gary, William, and Elvin Bratcher.
Survivors include her daughters, Yvonne Shankle (Farrell) and Renee Rickard (George), son, Michael Wright, Jr.; granddaughter, Olivia Alwafi (Abdullah); great-grandson, Aziz Alwafi; sister, Cathy Riggs (Harold); “like a sister” cousin, Diane Kirby (Larry); brother, Ralph Bratcher; and lots of special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wright was a member of New Life Tabernacle (Pentecostal) Church, with a special attachment to the people of Wright’s Chapel Apostolic church, formerly the Apostolic Lighthouse Church.
Special Thanks go to Harold and Cathy Riggs for all they did during this time.
Pallbearers will be Danny Bratcher, Shane Sanderson, Josh Smith, Jamie Smith, Nathan Terry, and Nathaniel Merhoff.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented