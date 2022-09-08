TUSCUMBIA — Margie Bratcher Wright, 73, died September 7, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Russellville. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

