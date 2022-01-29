DENHAM SPRINGS, LA. — Margie Taylor Childers, 84, died January 26, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, noon until service time beginning at 1 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

